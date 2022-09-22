Jackson City soccer recently honored senior forward Ryleigh Noble. Noble a defensive stalwart for the Tigers, has helped lead her team to an 8-5-1 record.
The Tigers have won three consecutive games, defeating Estill 5-2; Menifee 3-1; and Buckhorn 10-0, after losing a heartbreaker to Hazard in the 14th Region All A soccer championship.
Payton Tharp continues to dominate on the offensive side for JCS, as his 42 goals are second in the state and his 87 points are good for third. Dysonn Clair is among the state leaders in assists with 15, tying him for ninth place.
Jackson is in third place in the 14th Region standings behind Perry County Central (8-6/.54815); and Hazard (9-3-1/.52332). JCS has an RPI rating of .44802.
The Tigers will travel to Bath County (6-6-1) tonight, game time is set for 6:30 pm.
