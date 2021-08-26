Jackson tells residents, "Looking forward to seeing you, Honey!"

Honey festival a Go!
Safety procedures in place
"We hope that you will feel safe and join us for this year’s festivities," Karen Griffith
In light of the active case numbers around Breathitt County one may wonder, and rightfully, how in the world the city of Jackson plans to pull off this year's Honey Festival. If you read this week's print edition you know the festival is full steam ahead according to the Mayor's statement published in our periodical.
We inquired of the committee in charge of the festival about its protocols expected to counteract the pandemic and preventing the festival from turning into a "Super Spreader" event. The festival's committee has released the following safety procedures which will be strictly enforced.
Updated 2021 Breathitt County Honey Festival Safety Procedures
The Breathitt County Honey Festival Committee is pleased to announce the events that will be held during Labor Day Weekend in Jackson. Those attending indoor events during the festival will be required to wear a mask. Masks are not mandated for outdoor events. This follows protocol that has been followed during the Kentucky State Fair which was held in Louisville, August 19 – 29, 2021. The well-being of our community is a priority of our committee. With this in the mind, the following guidelines have been developed that will enable our community to enjoy the festival while being as safe as possible. The Honey Festival Committee would like to remind everyone that it is important to take care of yourself and those around you. We would like to encourage everyone to get their vaccination and follow CDC guidelines. If you are experiencing any symptoms associated with the virus, you are asked to not attend the Honey Festival this year.
Safety Procedures for Indoor Events at the Breathitt County Honey Festival
1. Breathitt County Honey Pageant will be held on Saturday, August 28 at the Breathitt High P. E. Gym. Following the guidelines set by the Kentucky Department of Education for mask requirements in all Kentucky Schools and following guidelines set by the Breathitt Board of Education. masks will be required for all in attendance at the pageant. Exemptions include students younger than two and students with certain disabilities or when they’re eating or drinking or giving a speech from a distance. Candidates will remove their masks when they are on stage. Seating for the audience will be spread out to allow for proper social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will be in place. Concessions will only include pre-packaged items.
2. Breathitt Academic Showcase will be held on Friday, September 3 at the Robinson Center Community Building. The event will follow guidelines set up for Kentucky Schools which requires masks be worn by all in attendance. Only students that are participating in the contests, school chaperones, and contest officials will be in attendance. No spectators. The contests will be divided in to two groups. High school students will participate in the morning and elementary students will participate in the afternoon. This will limit the number of people in the building each session. Contest areas and seating will be arranged to allow for proper social distance. Hand sanitizer will be available. No food will be served at the event.
3. Breathitt County Honey Festival Quilt Show will be held on Saturday, September 4 at the Guerrant Presbyterial Church. Masks will be worn by workers at the event and all who visit the church to view the exhibit. Quilts will be displayed though out the church. “Do Not Touch the Quilts” signs will be posted as well as signs reminding visitors to maintain proper social distance. Hand sanitizer will be available.
Safety Procedures for Outdoor Events at the Breathitt County Honey Festival
Even though masks are not mandated, all participants that are attending all outdoor activities at the Honey Festival are encouraged to practice precautions such as washing your hands often, maintaining appropriate social distance with others and wearing a mask when you are in a crowded area. Some special safety guidelines have been developed for the following activities and events.
1 Safety Guidelines for Crafters and Vendors at the Breathitt County Honey Festival
Crafter and vendor booths will be open Friday – Sunday during the festival and will be located in a large outdoor tent on Main Street in Jackson. Two walkways in the tent will separate groups of vendors, will allow for better circulation of fresh air and will allow more space for visitors. Booths will be spread out in the tent with at least 5 feet of space between each vendor. Even though masks are not mandated, vendors are encouraged to wear a mask, especially during times when the tent is most crowded, for example after the parade on Saturday. Each booth has been asked to keep their area clean and disinfect surface as often as possible. Vendors are also asked to make hand sanitizer available at their booths. Those vendors that have their own trucks or tents are also requested to follow these guidelines. Signs with safety guidelines will be posted at various places in the tent.
2 Safety Guidelines for Food Booths and Dining Tent
Food booths must all pass an inspection by the Breathitt County Health Department before they are able to serve food. Those working in the booths are asked to wear masks and gloves. Booths will be required to clean serving area frequently and keep their area as clean as possible. Hand sanitizer will be available at several locations. Tables in the Dining Tent will be spread out to allow for social distance and will be sanitized at regular intervals. Signs with safety guidelines will be posted on the booths.
3 Breathitt County Health Department will be set up in the parking lot on Brown Street on Friday and Saturday. They will have information about COVID and the vaccine. They will also provide information and small first aid kits promoting September as Preparedness Month. On Friday from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m., the Harm Reduction Trailer will be there offering Narcan Training with free Narcan available to those who complete the training. Information about HIV testing and HEP-C vaccinations will be available.
4 Breathitt County Honey Festival Parade will be held on Saturday, September 4. The parade will follow the same route as in years past. For safety reasons, it has been decided that there will be no candy thrown out during the parade. Viewers are encouraged to observe social distance guideline.
5 Breathitt County Music performances will occur on the main stage located behind the Breathitt County Court House on Friday evening and Saturday evening. There will be no bleacher seating. Concert goers will provide their own seating in the parking lot behind the Judicial Center, located at a safe distance from the performers. They will be encouraged to observe social distance guidelines. A “green room” will be provided for performers in the basement of the Breathitt County Court House, which will limit contact with the public. Gospel music performances, the community worship service and a Christian comedy and magic show will all be held on Sunday evening at Douthitt Park. Those in attendance will be required to provide their own seating and will be asked to observe social distance guidelines.
The committee hopes you will feel safe and join-in on this year’s festivities. If you shouldn't fee safe, we are looking forward to seeing you next year for a more “normal” Honey Festival in 2022.
