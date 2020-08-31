Jackson Times-Voice, 2A, preseason top-10 poll

Jackson, KY: August 31, 2020
These are the top 10 football teams in Kentucky’s 2A classification and why we believe so…
Yes, it is that time of year. Someone sent us a rival newspaper’s preseason top-10 for the 2A classification and we were shocked at just how badly they missed. The sports staff met over the weekend and decided, “Heck, we can do better than that!” So we decided to publish our own preseason top-10.
Below you will find the teams the Jackson Times-Voice sports staff believe are the classification's best football teams heading into the September 11 openers. We will tell you why we believe as we do and we will project for you what the team will do, record-wise, over its regular season.
Class 2A’s Top-10 High School Football Teams…
1. Lexington Christian Academy;
LCA, as they are most generally called, return the top junior class, Kentucky-wide, in any classification. Tyler Morris (LB), Anthony Johns (G/C), Xavier Brown (WR, Maryland offer) are just three members of that class of 2022 about whom everyone in the commonwealth has heard. Seniors, Will Vernon and Mattie Lebryk can play a little too.
Projected regular season record: 9-0
2. Somerset;
Somerset lost tons of talent along its offensive front and its front seven on defense. That being said, maybe the best QB in Kentucky’s 2021 class in Kaiya Sheron (UK commit) and one of its most lethal, down-field targets, Cade Grundy (UL commit, baseball) return to lead the offensive attack. They are in the same district with both LCA and Danville. We don’t believe they see round 3. That will go straight to the defending champion's bulletin board.
Projected regular season record: 7-1
3. Mayfield;
It was hard to put the Mayfield Cardinals ranked this highly. Why? Well, they only return 2 starters from a year ago on offense and 5 on defense. Of course, among the 2 offensive starters is star RB, Kylan Galbreath. One of the 5 returners on defense may be the best LBer in Kentucky regardless of classification in Jax Rogers. They have to get through both Murray High and Caldwell County, in-district, which is no cake-walk.
Projected regular season record: 7-1
4. Breathitt County;
Breathitt returns one of the best QBs in Kentucky in the class of 2022 in Jaylen Turner and he has some exciting down-field targets to locate, particularly in up and coming TE/Slot, Bryce Hoskins (class of 2023, No. 4 TE @ APC, KPGFootball underclassman All-Stater in 2019). Lane Weddle is a returning Honorable Mention All-Stater from 2019 and has the versatility to be targeted on offense any number of ways with the athleticism to make defenses pay. The offensive line, the Big Blue Wave, is the best unit in the classification with KPGFootball underclassmen All-Staters Connor Deaton (RT) and Teegan Smith (LG) returning. Both lines of scrimmage are anchored by Kentucky’s highest regarded OC, William Long (class of 2021), himself a returning District 7, Defensive MVP and Honorable Mention All-State NG and 2X AP first-team All-Stater on the offensive line (2018 & 2019).
Projected regular season record: 7-1
5. Beechwood;
The boast one of the top QBs in the 2021 class in dual-threat guy, Cameron Hergott. Xavier Campbell at DE is tough as is Logan Castleman. With only one of Somerset/LCA advancing out of the district round, and the uncertainly around whether Mayfield can advance past Murray/Caldwell, Breathitt and Beechwood are fairly certain of seeing each other well down the playoff road. It will be a battle for which teams gets to host that one. Beechwood plays a decidedly tougher schedule. With some Beechwood upsets, Breathitt will be bussing to Fort Mitchell, Kentucky for the semis.
Projected regular season record: 6-3
6. Danville;
Danville High School hasn’t been the same since VanCleave graduated after guiding them to 15-0 and the classification’s state championship in 2017. Sage Dawson got important seasoning last year as just a freshman and enters his sophomore season as someone to watch at that position in the class of 2023. Caleb Burns will be a junior and gained close to 1,200-yards rushing in 2019, scoring 15-rushing TDs. In any other district aside from the district in which they compete, they are a sure regional championship game participant.
Projected regular season record: 5-3
7. (tie) Murray High School;
Sebastian Lawrence may be the best interior defensive lineman in the western end of Kentucky. The 2021 prospect had 95-tackles, 26 TFLs, and 8-sacks in 2019 with everyone trying to avoid him at all costs. Murray’s roster is loaded with talent. If there is a district opponent Mayfield should find troublesome, it is Murray.
Projected regular season record: 7-1
7. (tie) West Carter;
Cage Leadingham at DB and Gavin Gibson as a quality defensive stopper along its down linemen are just a few of the players to contain if playing West Carter in 2020. West Carter returns 9-offensive starters including the starting QB, RB, and top receiver and return 6 on defense. They will be a handful.
Projected regular season record: 7-1
9. Caldwell County;
The Tigers from Princeton, Kentucky are always tough. Versatile Baron Wells can score a TD from anywhere as he housed kicks, punts, and picks to go with TD receptions in 2019. Wells is an up and coming star and one name people professing to know football should know. Russ Beshear is back to run the offense and play LBer and boy is he tough. Tate VanHooser returns. He is a “VanHooser,” which is all that needs to be said provided you are either from Princeton, Kentucky or follow the Caldwell County team.
Projected regular season record: 5-4
10. Lloyd Memorial;
Jacob Davidson (Jr) is back at QB with the top ground gainers, top passing target, and the top defenders all departing via graduation last spring semester. Is Davidson enough? I suppose we shall see. Lloyd Memorial is pretty accustomed to winning football games and the mental aspect of a program’s expectation to succeed can never be totally discounted.
Projected regular season record: 6-3
That folks is the real top-10 for 2A football teams across the commonwealth of Kentucky put together for you by a newspaper sports staff which virtually does nothing else buts study rosters and statistics, year round. We worked hard on it and hope you appreciate what went into amassing this list. Let the debates commence!