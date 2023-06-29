The City of Jackson is set to celebrate Independence Day with a day filled with activities and music to be capped off with fireworks at approximately 10 p.m. during the annual Pig Out in the Park on Saturday, July 1st.
Activities beginning at 1 p.m. with the Oreo in the Hole, followed by Kids Egg Toss at 1:20 p.m.; Adult Egg Toss at 1:40 p.m.; Adult Tricycle Race at 2 p.m.; Turtle Races at 2:20 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.; Water Balloon Bash at 2:40 p.m.; Watermelon Eating Contest at 3 p.m.; Adult Tug-O-War at 3:20 p.m.; Kids Tug-O-War at 3:45 p.m.; Noodle Palooza at 4 p.m.; Three-Legged Race at 4:30 p.m.; and the Greased Pig Contest at 5:15 p.m.
Scheduled musical acts are Midlife Crisis from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., followed by Bek and the Starlight Revue from 7:15 p.m. until 8:15 p.m., then closing out will be headliner Sean Whiting and the Big Badness from 8:45 p.m. until 10 p.m.
All throughout the park, it will be filled with inflatables, food and craft vendors, games, and music.
In a recent announcement, the Jackson Police Department (JPD) stated it wanted the public to be aware of and follow the City Ordinance that was passed in 2022: With the upcoming 4th of July holiday, the JPD wanted to remind everyone of the City Ordinance that was passed last year that set guidelines for such use. Fireworks may only be discharged or used between the hours of Noon and 11:00pm from June 29 through July 5 and on December 31. Such activity shall be unlawful at all other times, dates, and places within the city except as otherwise proved herein.
For more information on the ordinance or for a full copy of the ordinance contact the JPD at 606-666-2424 or City Hall at 606-666-7069.
