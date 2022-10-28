The 5th Annual Team Colton Trunk or Treat held recently at the First Church of God on Highway 30 West was a huge success raising $4,942 to help families battling DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma). DIPGs are highly aggressive and difficult-to-treat brain tumors found at the base of the brain that is seen exclusively in children. Sadly, today there is no true effective treatment or cure and only a small percentage of a chance at survival. Extensive research continues, on how to combat this tragic disease.
The City of Jackson has elected to observe Halloween’s trick or treat tradition on Monday, October 31st, from 6 pm until 8 pm. Another alternative is the Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree (5 pm – 9 pm) hosted by the Breathitt County Public Library located on College Avenue in downtown Jackson, the event is scheduled to have carnival games, blowups, and feature trick or treating as well. On Saturday, October 29th, Douthitt Park will kick-off Halloween festivities with its annual Jack-O-Lantern Trail, which will consist of a pumpkin carving contest (pumpkins provided), costume contest, games, prizes, hayrides, refreshments, and free candy.
Halloween can trace its very beginning back more than 2,000 years ago, to the Celtic festival of Samhain, what today we would call a New Year’s Eve celebration, as the Celtic calendar started the new year on November 1st. Halloween’s supernatural and macabre roots stem from the Celtic belief that on October 31st, the boundary between the worlds of the living and the dead blurred.
Halloween came to America with the colonies, but it was a limited celebration consisting of telling ghost stories and participating in fun mischief.
Over the decades, the holiday evolved, borrowing from European traditions, Americans started dressing in costumes and began the practice of trick or treating.
From the 1920s through the 1950s, Halloween was on the rise in popularity in America, as towns started holding parades, parties, and trick or treating seen a revival. Halloween-themed entertainment got its start during this period as well in such forms as movies, and television shows. It was during this time that things we associate with Halloween today gained popularity as well such as black cats, witches, ghosts, haunted houses, and basically all things horror.
Today, Halloween has reached unprecedented heights and has become a celebrated holiday full of fun traditions in America for adults and kids alike. It is estimated that in 2022, Americans will spend $10.6 billion during the Halloween season, up from $10.14 billion spent in 2021. Halloween is second only to Christmas in holiday spending. More 2022 Halloween estimates have Americans spending: $3.1 billion on candy; $3.6 billion on costumes; $3.4 billion on decorations; and close to an addition $1 billion on pet costumes, greeting cards, and entertainment such as Halloween music and horror movies (DVDs/Blu rays).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.