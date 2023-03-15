The Jackson Tractor Supply located along Highway 15 North hosted a pet event along with fellow organizers Aspire Appalachia and the Kentucky River Animal Shelter. The event took place on Saturday, March 11th, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The event was held to promote pet adoptions and provide free Parvo vaccinations as well as take donations for much needed pet supplies for the animal shelter.
According to a manager at the Jackson Tractor Supply, despite no pet adoptions, event organizers still view the day as a success as 86 Parvo vaccinations were administered and the animal shelter received many donations. “And anytime you get to hang out with and help animals at work, makes it a great day.”
