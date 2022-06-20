Local shoppers of the Jackson Walmart have noticed a large section of the parking lot enclosed off to house renovation supplies, tools, and products, as the store is undergoing a three-month renovation project.
Walmart officials say that the majority of the plans are for cosmetics (new floors, paint, and more) with no designs to expand the refrigerated/freezer section or add self-checkout lanes.
The 12-week project carries a price tag of an estimated $4.5 million.
