Jackson, We have a Problem, Part 2 of the Series

Part Two…What it's costing taxpayers
"It’s resulting in a huge strain…jails were never meant to be prisons.” Derek Jorge Campbell
Last week, The Times Voice ran a lead story concerning the over abundance of methamphetamine, a drug of choice with outsized risks for serious harm to both users and non users alike, in our community and within the local justice system. Due to inordinate response and interest we have decided to examine the issue more in depth and that last week’s story will be the first in a five part series on the effects of meth that have been playing out in our community for some time.
It is our sincere hope that these articles can be a step towards acknowledgement and understanding on a community level that can facilitate the kind of progress many would like to see. A good fist step to that would be getting everyone on the same page. Please enjoy part two of our series and it’s focus on incarceration.
While there’s really no such thing as a typical day at the Three Forks Regional jail in Beattyville, Kentucky there’s one thing that’s almost always true; it’s full. The jail that services Breathitt, Lee, Owsley, Estill, and Wolfe Counties is housing everyone from DUI offenders who are awaiting both arraignment and the court's setting of bail to violent felony offenders serving years-long state sentences.
“We have a prison system that is so densely populated that state inmates who are supposed to be serving out their sentences in state facilities, like the ones at either Eddyville or Paducah, are actually being housed in our local jails,” said area attorney Derek Jorge Campbell, “it’s resulting in a huge strain for everyone involved because jails were never meant to be prisons.”
Kentucky exceeds the national average for incarceration by almost twenty-five percent (25%). With every person behind bars, there comes a cost. That cost, born by the Kentucky tax-payer, is roughly estimated to be $66.82 per day.
This amount of money is per inmate and covers room and board, healthcare expenses, and the minimum accommodations provided to inmates during the time they are serving the imposed sentences. You're all paying for it, assuming the readers to be a tax-payers, which is the vast majority of you.
With an incarcerated population of around 35,000 it’s easy to see how these costs have become a beast of burden everywhere; but perhaps no where more so than in communities like ours. “From the day I came in office I’ve said we have a jail that runs the County” said Breathitt County Judge/Executive Jeff Noble.
Early in his term Noble was forced to deal with the county’s outstanding jail expenses still pending from the last administration. He was ultimately able to retire the debts at a favorable rate but Noble has his reservations going forward.
Noble told this reporter, “No matter how you plan, it’s always out there. It’s almost like we can’t get out from under it,” said Breathitt’s Judge/Executive. “Every dollar we have to spend keeping someone locked up is one less dollar to help bring our children new opportunities. However, there aren’t many options when it comes to keeping people safe.”
At the time of this writing, Three Forks Regional Jail was housing 218 inmates who had been booked into the facility as soon as Friday night and all the way back to 2016. Jail is designed to be a place for short sentences and holding places for transitioning of inmates who find themselves at various points of progress pre-sentence in the criminal justice system.
The Times-Voice made numerous attempts to contact the Jail Administrator at Three Forks to either confirm or correct the above numbers. None of our calls were returned. Our many messages, as of the time of this article's posting, remained sans response.
We asked of the person answering the phone at the facility for the Administrator's email address to provide him a copy of our proposed article. She declined to give it.
Jails, like Three Forks, are typically not built to accommodate long periods of occupancy by the same inmates but to handle the flow of people at the first steps of a criminal process. Prisons, however, are typically much larger and are designed to foster the kind of rehabilitation that a sentence of incarceration is intended to induce.
There are libraries at prisons and opportunities for inmates to pursue basic education, work programs, and operate as a community. Each prisoner bears responsibility for making things work so that the prisoner will be able to readily embrace a similar role, and like responsibility, after his/her sentence has been served. The longer a sentence is served in jail the less opportunity an incarceration will yield a more substantial rehabilitative effect.
“If we want our communities to be safe we can’t change the fact that some people are going to have to spend some time in jail,” said Campbell. “What we can do is work to make sure that the time inside the block is time well spent; and we should, because those sentences always come with an expiration date when people, for better or worse, will be released.”
The high costs of incarceration are nothing new. Governor Andy Beshear was recently quoted as saying that Kentucky’s prison population has been steadily rising since 2004 and the growth was simply “unsustainable.”
A full range of options has opened in the legislature. Those options range from bail and bond reform that would enable more people to await trial from the comfort of their own home to erasing mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines and leaving that decision in the hands of a jury.
“I’m far from soft on crime, but I have every confidence in the wisdom of the jury as the conscience of the community,” said Campbell. “Seems like it’s almost become default but I’m no fan of alternative sentencing as a first option in most cases. I could get behind the idea that a jury knows what’s best for its community. I certainly don’t know who would know any better.”
In the meantime our inmate population continues to grow with every arrest, true bill, and conviction while our local leaders are faced with the task of coming up with the money to pay for their stays. While the law requires state inmates’ expenses to be reimbursed to localities within 90 days, that process can be more cumbersome than one would believe.
As alternative sentencing has been a focus of many activists and leaders concerned with these issues. Our next installment will focus on community drug courts as the areas most popular means of alternative sentencing.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.