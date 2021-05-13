Jackson, we have a problem!

Both the city and county swimming in meth cases
Is this a problem almost incident to life in the Appalachia Mountains?
The grand jury in Breathitt County reports its activity the first Monday of every month. We run the people on whom a true bill is reported in our newspaper. We single out some defendants and their cases as being particularly newsworthy among the indicted for feature articles on our front page.
One can’t help but notice we are increasingly seeing cases involving methamphetamine coming out of the grand jury. We thought we would ask a chief law enforcement agent from around the county, and one area attorney, why they thought this had become a trend.
We asked these two guys the below questions. Our questions are preceded by the initials, “JTV (Jackson Times-Voice)” and are in a bold font.
The two gentlemen were kind enough to answer our questions. Their responses will be followed by their initials. The responders are the Chief of Police for Jackson, Brain Haddix and leading local attorney, Derek Jorge Campbell.
JTV-How large of a meth problem would you say we have in Jackson and Breathitt County?
“The meth problem is a constant and increasing one in our community.” B.H.
“Throughout all the trends that have come with the pandemic of drug abuse there has been one prevalent offender, meth.” DJC.
JTV-What are some of the societal and environmental dangers incident to attempting to operate meth stills in this area?
“The environmental effect is tremendous due to the agents used to produce the product and that which is left over in the container being explosive and flammable. Joint efforts between law enforcement agencies in and around the area have been a great help in decreasing deaths and keeping it away from our children.” B.H.
“When people think of meth labs they usually think of lots of beakers, chemicals, and equipment but that’s really not what you’re seeing the most regularly. Meth making these days has gone from the meth lab to what most folks call ‘shake and bake.’ The right chemicals, a two liter bottle and you’re ready to roll, and quite often that’s exactly what happens. It’s gone mobile, closer to our schools, the roads you drive on, and places you go everyday.”
“In the past east Kentucky leaders, like Tom Jensen, tried to control the issue by limiting access to core ingredients like pseudoephedrine to only those with prescriptions but those efforts ultimately failed. There were some limits put into place but you can see how successful that has been.”
“Though with our prescription pill issues, one wonders how effective that solution (last tried nearly a decade ago) would be today. All the same mobile meth labs, that have all the same risks of explosion and harm as the ones set up in the back of a home are on the rise...and they’re putting you at a bigger risk each and every day.” DJC.
JTV-What would you say were some of the contributing factors lending itself to an increase in meth cases?
“The low cost to purchase meth and the availability of products from which to manufacture it are reasons or factors which have led to an increase in meth cases and our inability to completely stop its being trafficked.” B.H.
“It’s cheap to make, potent and profitable, and the most likely drug to put you and your family at serious risk of injury.” DJC
JTV-Is any of this pandemic related, i.e. the unavailability of good-paying work in the area has resulted in some people opting into this illicit way to make money or anything along those lines?
“While we all have to take responsibility for our actions, I lay the blame at the hands of the pushers. Too often too many of them find leniency in alternative sentencing that finds them right back in the same community hurting the same people not too long after they got arrested. With jail costs escalating though, it’s truly a hard issue.”
“The way the penal code reforms have been proposed, it seems like we’ve forgotten that one of the main objectives of the law is to keep you and your family safe. The pushers are merciless. These often are not the backwoods, small minded operators you imagine.”
“They’re cunning and they’re painfully aware of the hardships that the isolation of this pandemic has brought on so many. While we all did our patriotic duty to be healthy at home so our country can get back on its feet sooner while making sure the money we spent to beat back this virus was not spent in vain, you can bet pushers were working hard too, exploiting the hurt and the loneliness of their fellow Appalachia citizens. Another reason why all of us patriots need to get our vaccine so we can help put this nightmare, for so many, behind us.” DJC.
Well, there it is from the minds and keyboards of two men who, like many of us, are in and around the situation regularly. Judging on the information provided here, together with what we regular see, hear, and report, there can be little question that Jackson, we have a problem.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.