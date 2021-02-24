High of 67, low of 36 little chance of rain and great opportunities for some outside recreation
Today promises to usher in some Spring-like conditions for Jacksonians. The National Weather Service is calling for an afternoon high of 67 degrees, Fahrenheit with an overnight low of 36.
Winds will gust up to 11 MPH. Humidity will be at 46%. There will be a slight chance we may catch some rain (10%).
So, if you’re around the Jackson, Kentucky area you may want to head over to the golf course or maybe take in some fishing. It looks as if the local high school Spring sports may want to take the opportunity to get in some practice for their upcoming seasons.
