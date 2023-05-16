Brenda K. Robinson, 53, of Jackson is considered officially missing according to the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 in Hazard.
Robinson is described as five foot one, weighing approximately 135 pounds with blue eyes and black hair and was last seen leaving a Breathitt County residence on Saturday, April 29, 2023, with two male subjects.
The case is under investigation by the KSP, and no further details have been released. If anyone has any information contact the KSP Post 13 at 606-435-6069.
The Times Voice will continue to monitor the situation.
