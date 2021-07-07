Jackson's Black Bear Back on the Prowl!

Breathitt man sees Huge Black Bear
“It was a scary feeling.” Allen Shaw
Local man runs up on black bear riding scooter
Same bear may have been spotted at ‘The Happy Church’
A Breathitt man, out enjoying an evening ride on his 49cc scooter, encountered something quite terrifying. Allen Shaw, of Jackson, Kentucky, reports riding up on a hulking black bear standing out in the middle of a county road.
Shaw sent a message to the Times-Voice on one of the paper's social media sites. Shaw told the Times-Voice, “I saw a black bear on Old Quicksand Road by Eddy and Joyce Hensley’s place. It was standing in the road.”
Shaw continued, “I was on my 49cc scooter. I stopped in my tracks and it stared at me. I blew the horn and it went back into the hills. It was a scary feeling.”
The black bear may have made a daylight appearance not long after its encounter with Allen Shaw. We were sent a report of a black bear running by The Happy Church in broad daylight.
Local resident, Michael Tabor, related the bear ran by two people at the Jackson campus of the church. He called the encounter “A little disconcerting to say the least.”
Mr. Tabor appears to have gotten pictures of the paw print and some tracks. We believe it is his hand placed in the print for purposes of size comparison. It was quite the specimen if so.
There are things one can do to avoid a bear encounter escalating into something altogether terrible. Experts recommend talking calmly so the bear knows you are human and not prey.
Stay calm. Bears don’t generally want to attack humans. Bears just want to be left alone.
Bears may bluff their way out of an encounter by charging and then turning away at the last second. Bears may also react defensively by woofing, yawning, salivating, growling, snapping its jaws, and laying back its ears.
Talk to the bear in low tones, this will help you stay calmer, and it won’t be threatening. Screams or sudden movements may trigger an attack. Never imitate bear sounds or make a high-pitched squeal.