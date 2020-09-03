Jackson’s Pizza Hut Strong as Ever
Brad Moore tells the Times-Voice recent, nationwide store closures will NOT include the Jackson location!
For those of us who are big fans of Pizza Hut, the news the national franchise was closing up to 300 locations was cause for panic. In a deal announced August 17, 2020, between the pizza chain and one of its largest U.S. franchisees, NPC International, the closures were announced in connection with NPC filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early July and citing underperformance as a reason for restaurant closures.
It was feared the Covid-19 pandemic, which has taken the starch out of so many business, had claimed another victim. For Breathitt County residents, this one potentially struck close to home.
Pizza Hut, located on 759 S. Hwy. 15 in Jackson, is a favorite local eatery. The Times-Voice contacted the local store and talked to a local Jackson resident who works at the location, named Brad Moore.
Moore told the Times-Voice, “We are definitely not closing.” He went on to tell us, “We are actually one of the few locations doing well and turning profit. These times are challenging, but, with the help of a very loyal customer base and devoted employees and committed management, we are finding ways to make it.”
Brad Moore went on to tell the newspaper it would be a terrible shame to lose such an important member of the Jackson, Kentucky business community should it ever have to close. “Pizza Hut is a great place to work. We take care of our employees, provide competitive retirement (401K), and help with college for those employees interested in gaining a better education while in our employ.”
Brad Moore assures all of us that not only does Nobody out-pizza the Hut, but that Nobody provides a finer, healthier, and more rewarding experience for both patrons and employees than the Hutt either.
Man, that second slogan’s a mouthful. Perhaps Pizza Hut should stick with the first one!
