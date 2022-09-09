Jackson City soccer star Payton Tharp is having a season for the ages, helping the Tigers to a 5-4-1 record through the first ten games of the season. JCS is sitting in third place in the 14thRegion standings and boast an RPI rating of .42522.
Tharp has 29 goals and 2 assists this season for a total of 60 points.
The 29 goals have Tharp second in the state for that category and his 60-point total is good for third in the state.
The Tigers will face Hazard (6-2-1) in the second round of the 14th Region All A Soccer Tournament on Tuesday, September 13th at 6 pm.
