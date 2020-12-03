Jacqueline Goad

Jacqueline Edith Goad, age 70, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the Owsley County Nursing Home in Booneville, KY.-She was born June 27, 1950, in Erie, PA, and was the daughter of the late Leander and Clara Watson Oaks.-She was preceded in death by two sisters: Sandra Lee Davidson and Sharon Harvey.-Three brothers: Clifton Oaks, Leander Oaks, II, and Martin Robert Oaks.-One granddaughter: Deanna Lynn Hutchinson.-She is survived by three daughters: Tressia Miske (Doug Fugate) of Jackson, KY.-Tonya (Rick) Thomas and Sandra Dee Oaks of Elizabethtown, KY.-One brother: Thomas (Rosemary) Oaks of Jackson, KY.-Four grandchildren: Dustin Miske, Dalton Akers, Lexie Hutchinson, and Cheyenne Thomas.-One great-grandchild. Graveside services were held on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 1:00 PM at the McIntosh Cemetery, Lick Branch Road, Jackson, KY with David Fletcher officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
