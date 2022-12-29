James Alfred Holbrook, age 89, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his residence. He was born July 25, 1933 in Keck, KY and was the son of the late James Courtney nad Hazel Francis Holbrook. He was preceded in death also by his wife: Judy Combs Holbrook. His son: James Robert “Butchie” Holbrook. His daughter: Courtney Holbrook. His brothers: Tommy Holbrook and Leonidas Holbrook. His sister: Elsie Wilson.-He is survived by daughters: Constance Holbrook of Monon, IN; Deborah Dudzik of Boswell, IN; Melissa Taulbee of Vancleve, KY. His son: Richard Scott Holbrook of Middletown, OH. His sisters: Frances Kay Roblin of Jackson, KY; Pennye Dowdell of Jeffersonville, IN and Pattie Sorrell of Madison, IN. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-There will be no services at this time.
