James Arther Fugate, age 67, of Highway 1098, Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Hazard ARH in Hazard, Kentucky.
James was born on November 8, 1954 to the late Will Press and Josephine Back Fugate.
James is survived by Two Sisters; Dove Ballard of Carlsbad, New Mexico, Phyllis(Cecil) Johnson of Jackson, Kentucky, Three Brothers; Charles(Becky) Fugate of Jackson, Kentucky, Robert(Sue) Fugate of Jackson, Kentucky, Orville(Dona) Fugate of Jackson, Kentucky, Sister-In-Law; Faye Fugate of Carlsbad, New Mexico.
James was preceded in death by his parents; Will Press and Josephine Back Fugate, Five Brothers and Four Sisters.
Funeral Services for James Arther Fugate will be held on Wednesday February 9, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Steve Kilburn officiating. James will be laid to rest in the Fugate Cemetery in South Fork, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Tuesday February 8, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Watts Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.