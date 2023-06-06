James C. Watkins, 69, Jackson passed away Monday, June 5, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. He was the son of the late Kelly Sr. and Emma Lewis Watkins. He was a member of the Solid Rock Assembly of God Church at Vancleve. He served in the US National Guard. James enjoyed fishing and hunting and he was a heavy equipment operator for the state. He was the husband of 50 years of Gloria Watkins. He is also survived by daughter, Lisa (Ken) Spicer; grandson, Bradey Spicer.
A private celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations to the Solid Rock Assembly of God Church, P.O. Box 69, Vancleve, KY 41385.
