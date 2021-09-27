James Deaton, age 91, of Longs Creek Road, Booneville, KY passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Owsley County Nursing Home.-He was born May 21, 1930, at Morris Fork, KY, and was the son of the late Lee and Easter Turner Deaton.-Preceded in death by his son: Jimmy Clifton Deaton.- His brothers: Letcher Deaton, Langley Deaton, and Roger Deaton.-His sisters: Georgia Edwards, Polly Gabbard, Patsy O’Dowd, Betty Gabbard, and great-granddaughter: Mahala Denese Deaton.- James was a US Army Veteran. -He spent his life working for coal companies and construction companies. His interests included farming, gardening, hunting, and fishing. He was a Jack of all trades. He loved without words and lived without regrets. He was the center of attention. He was the best storyteller and always had a joke or a prank to pull. He was happiest surrounded by his family, friends, and his chickens. But the ones who brought the biggest twinkle to his eyes were his grandbabies and his wife. There will never be another Jim Deaton. He is survived by his wife: Ruth Turner Deaton of Booneville, KY.- Daughters: Regina (Doug) Holmes of Booneville, KY and Denese Deaton of Jackson, KY.- Two grandchildren: James Darin Deaton and Adam (Kayla) Holmes.-Two great-grandchildren: Sammie Deaton and Levi Deaton.- Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Jesse Turner and Buddy Gabbard officiating.-Burial in the Crockettsville Cemetery, Crockettsville, KY.-Visitation will be Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Adam Holmes, James Darin Deaton, David Lee Gabbard, Gary Deaton, Lonnie Turner, Sammie Turner, and Bobby Turner.-Masks requested be worn and cautionary measures to be observed.- In lieu of flowers, donations requested be made to the Owsley County Nursing Home (Christmas Fund for Residents) PO Box 250 Booneville, KY 41314
