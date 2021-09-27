James Earl Crank, age 51, of Winchester, KY and formerly of Breathitt County passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his residence in Winchester, KY.-He was born July 23, 1970, in Hazard, KY, and was the son of the late James Crank.-He was also preceded in death by a son: Joseph Crank.-He is survived by his wife: Penny Crank of Winchester, KY.-His mother: Wavelean Turner of Winchester, KY.-His son: Jimmy Crank of Breathitt County, KY.- Stepsons: Chris and Brett Ritchie and Brian Hisle of Winchester, KY.-Stepdaughter: Taylor Hisle of Winchester, KY.- His sister: Lisa Crank of Winchester, KY, and brother: Roger Crank of Gays Creek, KY.- Six grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Turner officiating.-Burial in the Crank Family Cemetery at Gays Creek, KY.-Visitation will be Wednesday beginning at 11:00 am until the time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
