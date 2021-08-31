James Earl McIntosh, age 65, of Booneville, KY passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at his residence in Booneville, KY.-He was born December 16, 1955, at Ary, KY, and was the son of the late Harlan and Alice Riley McIntosh.-He was preceded in death also by his wife: Darlene McIntosh.- Sister: Nancy K. Achor and brother: Price McIntosh, Jr.-He is survived by his son: Ethan McIntosh of Stanton, KY, and stepsons: Willis Kidd and Shane Kidd.-His sisters: Elvira Jean Deaton and Cathy (Ray) Sizemore of Jackson, KY.-Martha Reed of Booneville, KY and Mary Jo Schubert of Cincinnati, OH; Brothers: Johnny Wayne McIntosh of Jackson, KY and Paul (Linda) McIntosh of Quicksand, KY.-Four grandchildren.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will mourn his passing.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David McIntosh officiating.-Burial in Henson Family Cemetery, Panbowl Hill, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be on Wednesday at 11:00 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Family and Nephews.-Masks are requested to be worn due to COVID.
