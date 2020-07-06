Those turning "of-age" leap for joy at the glorious news!
The office of the Breathitt County Circuit Clerk will begin administering driver’s road tests on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The tests will be by appointment only. Walk-ups will not be tested.
Anyone wishing to schedule a test has two options. One, call 606-272-0732 and speak with James Elliot Turner. Two, call the clerk’s office at 606-666-5768 for scheduling.
Drivers ages 16-17 must bring their eligibility letters form school, a copy of the driving log, and be prepared to show proof of the existence of an active policy of liability insurance.
Drivers between 18 and 21 must have a valid permit, current proof of insurance, and someone with them who is 21-years or older. The person accompanying must hold a valid driver’s license and have their license on them enabling its being shown to the one administering the road test.
A driver 21-years of age or older merely has to present with his/her valid driver’s license to be administered the test.
James Elliot Turner, Circuit Court Clerk, encourages anyone not understanding any of the above to contact either him or the office with questions. This notice is for Breathitt County residents ONLY!
