Breathitt Co. Circuit Clerk's Office now TRIPLE-GOLD
Turner's crew knocks the Trust for Life Legends Campaign out of the park!
Office spearheads organ donations and SAVES LIVES
For three consecutive years, the Breathitt County Circuit Clerk's office has received Gold Status for the Trust for Life Legends Campaign (2018, 2019, 2020). The campaign recognizes the offices with personnel who inspiring the communities they serve to save lives through organ donation.
The Times Voice interviewed Circuit Court Clerk James Elliot Turner about this accomplishment. He told the newspaper, “Our Breathitt Co. Circuit Clerk's office will continue to work hard to education our citizens on the importance of being organ donors. We are committed to saving others.”
Turner's office has increased in percentage of donors among residents from 11 to 39 % while Turner has been attending to his post. Since March 2011, Breathitt Co. has added 4,199 new names to the Donor Registry.
James Elliot Turner wants to thank all Breathitt Countians for being an important part of the Trust for Life organ donation program. Information about the program may be accessed, online, by going to www.trustforlife.org.
