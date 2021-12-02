James Farmer Sandlin

James Farmer Sandlin, age 51, of Buckhorn, KY passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at his residence.-He was born October 26, 1970, in Hazard, KY, and was the son of the late Edgar and Margaret Davidson Sandlin.-He was a former employee of Perry County Tire, a Kentucky Colonel and a volunteer for the Buckhorn Fire Department for over 35 years.-He is survived by his wife: Beverly Smiddy Sandlin of Buckhorn, KY.- His children: Bella Noel Sandlin, Eric Farmer Sandlin, Morgan James Sandlin, Christian Phoenix Sandlin, and Howie Colt Garrett Sandlin.- His sister: Charolette Sandlin of Buckhorn, KY and brother Edgar Jr. (Colleen) Sandlin of Buckhorn, KY.- Niece: Brianna Smiddy and nephews: Edgar J. Sandlin, Scottie Smiddy, Jr, and Braxton Smiddy.-A host of close friends and other family and friends also survive. -Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Tom Burns officiating.-Burial in the James Farmer Sandlin Cemetery, Hwy 2022, Buckhorn, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 11:00 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID- cautionary measures are to be observed.-In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made toward funeral costs.

