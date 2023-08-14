James Franklin Quicksell, age 67, of Vancleve, KY passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023 at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. He was born March 2, 1956 in Campton, KY and was the son of the late Frank and Lillie Barnett Quicksell. He was preceded also in death by four brothers: James Collins, Merle Collins, Wasson Collins, and Alexzander Collins. Two sisters: Grace Fahr and Cheslie Parr. He is survived by his wife: Wilma Short Quicksell of Vancleve, KY. One brother: E.J. (Gloria) Quicksell of IN. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Finley officiating. Burial in the Tyra Cemetery at Vancleve, KY. Visitation will be on Saturday rom 5:00-9:00 pm with additional services at 7:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
