James Harney

James R. Harney, 80, Wide Creek passed away Tuesday, September 7, at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine. He was a member of the Richmond Masonic Lodge 25. He was the son of the late George W. and Amanda Harney. He was also preceded in death by sons, James Harney, Philip Harney, Greg Harney; brothers, Otis Hatton, Samuel Hatton. He is survived by wife, Lillie Mae Harney; sons, Robert(Vickie) Harney, Darrell(Diana) Cousans; daughters, Tammy(Harold) Creech, Brenda(Jeff) Faulkner, Marcia Champ(Wayne), Chastity Brewer(Greg); brothers, Tom(Donna) Harney, Walt Harney, Don(Kathy) Harney; grandchildren, Kimberly, James, Stephanie, Amanda, Wayne, Crystal, Thea, Nicholas, Ty, Skye, Dylan, Branden, Clark, Kirk, Bradley, Ashley, Jonathon, Gregory, Christopher, Maddie Grace, Jack; many beloved great grandchildren; special friend, Willard Deaton. Masonic services Sunday, September 12,  2:00 PM. Funeral Sunday, September 12, 2:00 PM at Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Spencer officiating. Burial in the Gabbard Cemetery at Wide Creek. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Sep 12
Visitation
Sunday, September 12, 2021
1:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Sep 12
Masonic Service
Sunday, September 12, 2021
3:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Sep 12
Service
Sunday, September 12, 2021
3:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
