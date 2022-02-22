James Harvey

James S Harvey, 88, Hardshell passed away Friday, February 18, at his residence. He was a US Army veteran. He was the widower of the late Bonnie Jean Napier Harvey and the son of the late Rob Harvey and Katie Noble Miller. He was also preceded in death by son, James Douglas Harvey (Bear). He is survived by son, Kenneth Wade Harvey (Erma Fay); daughter, Cynthia Ethel Couch; grandchildren, Marlena Carpenter (Randy T), Kevin Harvey (Jennifer), Kendra Holiday (Ronald); great grandchildren, Gunner Clay, Molly Clay, Lillian Haddix, Hunter Harvey; host of nephews, nieces, family and friends. Funeral Wednesday, February 23,1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Eldon Miller and Tommy Miller officiating. Burial in the Napier Cemetery at Rowdy.  Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Feb 23
Visitation
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
12:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Feb 23
Service
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
2:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
