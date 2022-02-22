James Harvey

James S Harvey, 88, Hardshell passed away Friday, February 18, at his residence. He was a US Army veteran. He was the widower of the late Bonnie Jean Napier Harvey and the son of the late Rob Harvey and Katie Noble Miller. He was also preceded in death by son, James Douglas Harvey (Bear). He is survived by son, Kenneth Wade Harvey (Erma Fay); daughter, Cynthia Ethel Couch; grandchildren, Marlena Carpenter (Randy T), Kevin Harvey (Jennifer), Kendra Holiday (Ronald); great grandchildren, Gunner Clay, Molly Clay, Lillian Haddix, Hunter Harvey; host of nephews, nieces, family and friends. Funeral Wednesday, February 23,1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Eldon Miller and Tommy Miller officiating. Burial in the Napier Cemetery at Rowdy. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Feb 23
Visitation
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
12:00PM
12:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Feb 23
Service
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
2:00PM
2:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.