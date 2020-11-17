James Howard, age 69 of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Hazard ARH In Hazard, Kentucky.
James was born on June 29, 1951 to the late Bill and Pearlie Gross Howard. He was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Gilbert Howard of Jackson, Kentucky; three daughters, Kellie Vonhandorf of Covington, Kentucky, Billie Jo (Jeremy) Jackson of Harlan, Kentucky, and Jamie (Daniel) Turner of Jackson, Kentucky; a very special sister-in-law, Debbie Strong of Jackson, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Alex Ivey, Emily Vonhandorf, Jenna Vonhandorf, Chandler Vonhandorf, Jeremy Jackson, Bentlee Turner, Alexis Jackson, and Waylon Turner; one great granddaughter, Sophia Ivey; three sisters, Lois Duncan, of Bethal, Ohio, Rosa (Vince) Elpers of Evansville, Indiana, and Wilma (Ray) Short of Arizona; one brother, Doug (Glenna) Howard of Jackson, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 with Paul Shepherd officiating. Friends may visit the funeral home at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 prior to funeral services beginning at 1:00 PM.
