James "Jimbo" Taylor

James Burns “Jimbo” Taylor, 53, Ary passed away Friday, March 26, in London. He was the son of the late Joab and Patsy Louise McDaniel Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Harvey and Cora Dobson McDaniel; brother, Michael Taylor; sister, Lisa Taylor Hollins. He is survived by his spouse, Dorothy Godsey; sons, Calvin Taylor, Koty Taylor; brothers, Bob Taylor, Ed Jay Taylor; sister, Charlotte (Ernie) Pennington; stepson, BG (Whitney) Dalton; special grandson, Braxton Dalton; host of nephews and nieces; host of great nephews and great nieces. Funeral Monday, March 29, 2:00 PM with David Williams officiating. Burial in the Combs-Ritchie Cemetery at Ary. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
