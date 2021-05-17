James “Jimmy” Norman, Jr. age 76 of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at his residence in Jackson, KY.-He was born December 10, 1944, in Breathitt County and was the son of the late James and Rosie Johnson Norman.-He was also preceded in death by his son: James Darren Norman.-His sister: Fairlene Norman.-He is survived by wife: Charlotte Henson Norman of Jackson, KY.-Daughters: Becky (Greg) Bush and Teresa Norman of Jackson, KY.-Sister: Martha (Lonnie) Brown of Jackson, KY. -Brother: E.C. (Sue) Norman of Wisconsin.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Dennis Henson officiating.-Burial in Haddix Cemetery, Inc. at Haddix, KY.-Visitation will begin on Monday at 11:00 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Current Covid-19 regulations will be observed.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Kentucky River District Health Dept Covid-19 Update
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- No Red Counties Right Now in District!
Latest News
- Tevis Ray Howard
- James "Jimmy" Norman Jr.
- Good Monday Morning Jackson, Kentucky (May 17, 2021), Better get those taxes filed today!
- Shouting from the Mountain-Top (Summertime)
- The Long Version's 2021 Commencement Address to area graduates!
- Breathitt's William Long Wins State Championship No. 3 (Video to both lifts linked within)
- Weekend Weather Report for May 15 & 16, 2021
- Breathitt County Mourns the Passing of one of its Favorite Sons...Thomas Paige Collins
Most Popular
Articles
- Breathitt County Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking
- Breathitt County Mourns the Passing of one of its Favorite Sons...Thomas Paige Collins
- Jackson, we have a problem!
- Missing Red River Gorge Hiker Found Dead
- Breathitt's William Long Wins State Championship No. 3 (Video to both lifts linked within)
- Yum!
- Jonathan Anthony Napier
- James Elliot Turner's Clerk's Office Hits Triple-Gold
- Conversations with Caleb...May 13, 2021
- Monroe Fugate
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.