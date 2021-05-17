James "Jimmy" Norman Jr.

James “Jimmy” Norman, Jr. age 76 of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at his residence in Jackson, KY.-He was born December 10, 1944, in Breathitt County and was the son of the late James and Rosie Johnson Norman.-He was also preceded in death by his son: James Darren Norman.-His sister: Fairlene Norman.-He is survived by wife: Charlotte Henson Norman of Jackson, KY.-Daughters: Becky (Greg) Bush and Teresa Norman of Jackson, KY.-Sister: Martha (Lonnie) Brown of Jackson, KY. -Brother: E.C. (Sue) Norman of Wisconsin.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Dennis Henson officiating.-Burial in Haddix Cemetery, Inc. at Haddix, KY.-Visitation will begin on Monday at 11:00 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Current Covid-19 regulations will be observed.

