James (June Bug) Allen, Jr. age 40 of West Liberty, KY passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021.-He was born August 4, 1980, in Hazard, KY, and was the son of the late James and Polly (Smith) Allen.-He was a lineman for Blue Star.-He is survived by a daughter: Alexis Breanna Allen of Berea, KY.-His stepchildren: Kaydence Ree Dallas, Kyra Shae Wireman and Kylex Shane Wireman of Gilmore, KY.-His fiancee: Nicketa Worley of Gilmore, KY.- Three sisters: Sythia Faye Allen of Winchester, KY; Verna (Maynard) Ritchie of Jackson, KY.-Norma Watts-Kidd (Phillip) of Hazel Green, KY.- Nieces: Abby Watts, Jessica Brewer, Ashley Brewer, April Brewer, and Rachael Turner.-Nephews: Donald Combs, Tyler Combs, and Jerry Daniel.- Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Toddy Kidd officiating.-Burial in Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements..Pallbearers: Family and Friends
