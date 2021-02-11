James King, age 72 of Vancleve, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, February 04, 2021 at Paul B. Hall Hospital in Paintsville, Kentucky.
James was born on September 13, 1948 to the late Daniel Boone and Malinda Banks King. He was a former coal truck driver.
He is survived by his wife, Lorene Trent King of Vancleve, Kentucky; one daughter, Ina (Delbert) Salyers of Jackson, Kentucky; one sister, Dana Smith of Jackson, Kentucky; three brothers, William (Wanda) King, Michael King, and Jerry (Dora) King; two granddaughters, six great grandsons; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Daniel Boone and Malinda Banks King, James was preceded in death by one sister, Sharon Kay Trent and three brothers, Sherman King, Charles King, and John Daniel King.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 08, 2021 with Pastor Armon Nichols officiating. James will be laid to rest in the Clear Fork Cemetery at Frozen, Kentucky. Friends may visit the funeral home at 12:00 PM on Monday,, February 08, 2021 prior to funeral services beginning at 2:00 PM.
