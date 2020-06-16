James Lovelace

James Dewayne Lovelace, age 20 of Booneville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
James was born on November 27, 1999 to Hershel Lovelace and Katrina Williams Turner. He was self-employed.
He is survived by his father: Hershel (Mom, Marie) Lovelace of Booneville, Kentucky; his mother: Katrina Williams Turner of Ohio; his special granny who raised him: Mildred Terry Lovelace of Booneville, Kentucky; his daughter to be in October; grandparents: Barbara and Mitchell Whitely of Jackson, Kentucky; grandmother: Rose Turner of Winchester, Kentucky; grandfather: Virgil Williams; four brothers: Joshua Lovelace and Jermiah Lovelace of Booneville, Kentucky and Zachary Turner and Charles Turner of Ohio; four sisters: Caitlyn Lovelace, Helena Lovelace and Ceciia Whitely all of Booneville, Kentucky and Destiny Turner of Ohio; special friend: Autumn Handshoe of Knott County; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Ervine Lovelace, great grandparents, Hershel and Helen Terry, and uncle, James Michael Lovelace.
Funeral arrangements will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 1:00 PM on Sunday, June 14, 2020 with Pastor Roy Moore officiating. James will be laid to rest in the Terry Cemetery at Booneville, Kentucky with his best friends, Dillion Terry, Timothy Taulbee, Jarred Crabtree, Jason Crabtree, Johnny Little, Steven Stepp, and Shane Haddix serving as Pallbearers. Friends may visit the funeral home at 7:00 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
