James Lovins, age 81, of Stanton, Ky passed away Thursday August 10, 2023 At his residence in Stanton, Ky.
James was born December 14, 1941 to the late Leonard and Nancy Haddix Lovins. He was a retired security guard and also retired from military with 26 years of service. He received several military awards and honors.
James is survived by his wife: Pauline Hudson Lovins of Stanton, Ky. daughter: Tamara (John) Miles of Frankfort, Ky.
Grand daughter: Shelby (Joe) Barnett of Frankfort, Ky. Step sons: Charles Edward Lynch Jr. and Anthony Lynch. Great grand daughters: Elizabeth Lynch, Madilyn Barnett. Two step grandsons, one step grand daughter. and one step great grand daughter.
Military Rites at Watts Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M Sunday August 13, 2023. Graveside service will follow at Jackson Cemetery at 3:00 P.M with Pastor John Bunn.
Pallbearers Doug Denton, Mike Nunn, Ron Holiday, John Miles, Joe Barnett, and Anthony Lynch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.