James M. Gross, age 71, of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Monday October 18, 2021 at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky.
James was born August 31, 1950 to the late Miles And Beulah Caudill Gross. He was a retired Welder.
James is survived by One Daughter; Lea(Al) Eiserman of Jackson, Kentucky, One Son; Jamie(Jessica) Gross of Jackson, Kentucky, Two Grandsons; Zachary Eiserman and Braxton Eiserman, One Granddaughter; Brenley Belle Gross, Significant Other; Phannie Jean Haddix of Jackson, Kentucky, Two Sisters; Fran(Paul) Halsey of Jackson, Kentucky, Lucy(Von) Allen of Jackson, Kentucky, One Brother; Floyd “Buck” (Anna) Gross of Jackson, Kentucky.
James was preceded in death by his parents; Miles and Beulah Caudill Gross, Brothers; Lonnie Gross, Paul Gross, Sisters; Pam Stafford, and Nancy Thompson. He was also preceded in death by the Mother of his Children Shelia Back.
Funeral Services for James M. Gross will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky, on Wednesday October 20, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor John Bunn officiating. James will be laid to rest in the Jackson Cemetery in Jackson, Kentucky with Doug Gay, Alan Gay, Doug Halsey, Michael Feltner, Justin Caudill, and Tommy Terry serving as Pallbearers and The Staff of East Kentucky Auto Sales in Jackson, Kentucky, serving as Honorary Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday October 20,2021 from 11:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M.
