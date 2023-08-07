James Melvin Hensley, age 62, of Lexington, Kentucky passed away Thursday August 3, 2023 at his residence.
Melvin was born on June 25, 1961 to the late James and Fannie Turner Hensley. He was a retired truck driver with 43 years of service.
Melvin is survived by his Wife; Rachael Abner Hensley of Lexington, Kentucky, Sons; Bo Bo Hensley, Austin Hensley, James Melvin Hensley II, Two Grandchildren; Micky Ray Adams, Laylynn Adams, Sisters; Edna Nation, Wanda Turner, Brothers; Thomas Arnold Turner, Irvine Willie Hensley, a Host of Nieces, Nephews, Other relatives and Friends to mourn his passing.
Melvin was preceded in death by his Parents; James and Fannie Turner Hensley, Daughter; Lakeysha Martin Adams, Brothers; Howard E. Hensley, Ray Hensley, Sisters; Betty Sue Hensley, Gladys Jane Fletcher.
Funeral Services for James Melvin Hensley will be held on Tuesday August 8, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Kenneth Noble officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday August 8, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at th e funeral home. Melvin will be laid to rest in the Tyra Cemetery in Vancleve, Kentucky with Bradley Trent, Stanley Trent Jr., Irvine Hensley, J.R.Smith, Hunter Fultz, and Conner Fultz,
