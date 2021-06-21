James Moore

James E. Moore, devoted father, grandfather, and great grandfather departed his earthly life on Saturday June 19, at the age of 82 following an extended illness
He was born on May 9, 1939, in West Virginia. He was son of the late Everett and Mae Moore of Jackson Kentucky. Along with his parents was preceded in death by his brother, Charles H. Moore and beloved daughter, Jamie K. Mansfeild.
He is survived by his son, Greg (Regina) Moore of Queen Creek, AZ; his grandchildren: Stephanie Turner of Lawrenceburg, KY, Troy (Daven) Mansfield Of Mt. Sterling, KY, Kayla (Stephen) Brewer of Fountain Hills, AZ, Sarah (Brian) Keyes of Queen Creek, AZ. He is also survived by many great grandchildren and and incredibly special friend in former wife, Rita H. Parker of MT. Sterling, KY.
He will be fondly remembered and cherished by a host of relatives, friends, neighbors, and business acquaintances.
Visitation will be held at the Watts Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Jackson Cemetery.
