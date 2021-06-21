James Moore

James E. Moore, devoted father, grandfather, and great grandfather departed his earthly life on Saturday June 19, at the age of 82 following an extended illness

He was born on May 9, 1939, in West Virginia. He was son of the late Everett and Mae Moore of Jackson Kentucky. Along with his parents was preceded in death by his brother, Charles H. Moore and beloved daughter, Jamie K. Mansfeild.

He is survived by his son, Greg (Regina) Moore of Queen Creek, AZ; his grandchildren: Stephanie Turner of Lawrenceburg, KY, Troy (Daven) Mansfield Of Mt. Sterling, KY, Kayla (Stephen) Brewer of Fountain Hills, AZ, Sarah (Brian) Keyes of Queen Creek, AZ. He is also survived by many great grandchildren and and incredibly special friend in former wife, Rita H. Parker of MT. Sterling, KY.

He will be fondly remembered and cherished by a host of relatives, friends, neighbors, and business acquaintances.

Visitation will be held at the Watts Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Jackson Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of James Moore, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Service information

Jun 22
Visitation
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
10:00AM-12:00PM
Watts Funeral Home
650 KY-15
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Recommended for you