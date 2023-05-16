James Ralph Fugate, aged 94, former Breathitt County educator, farmer, and Times-Voice columnist, completed his earthly endeavor on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Wells Hospice Center in Hazard, KY with family by his side. Mr. Fugate was a charter member, as well as faithful attendee, of New Hope Community Baptist Church of Jackson. After a long and fruitful life, he assured his family he was ready to go.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Amy (Spicer) Fugate, parents Elbert Fugate and Sarah (Stacy) Fugate, brother Jesse Fugate (Judy), brother Roy (Marie) Fugate, sister Mary Nancy (Roy) Hudson, and sister Sylvania Spencer. He is also preceded in death by sons-in-law David Hubbard and Kelly Dozier.
James R. is survived by one sister, Eula Mae (Herman) Harvey of Ned, KY, and a brother, Aubrey (Betty Jo) Fugate of St, Louis, Mo. Three devoted children survive, Lavonne Hubbard of Jackson, James David Fugate (Donna) of Jackson and Kyle Anglin Fugate of Winchester. He’s also survived by four grandchildren, Jason (Dirceanna) Hubbard of Chattanooga, TN, Judd (Alison) Hubbard of Lexington, KY, Derek Fugate of Jackson, and Blake Toombs of Winchester. Five great grandchildren also survive, Brynne McKinsey (Randy) of Camargo, KY, Campbell Hubbard and Lincoln Hubbard of Lexington, and Sophia and Olivia Hubbard of Chattanooga.
In his later years James developed lasting relationships, including a close one with his gardening buddy, Betty Noble. He claimed to have adopted Jack and Mandy of the Asian Buffet, along with “Miss Montana“ Kayatin, as well as having adopted as great grandchildren, god-children Breanna and Danny Kayatin, Haley and Paisley Hyden, Kash Lovely, and a host of others.
Many were surprised to hear of Mr. Fugate’s peaceful passing, assuming the notice of his demise would’ve been the result of a terrible farming accident or having crashed his Harley. Most are aware of the plethora of life-threatening and/or life-changing accidents he suffered throughout the decades, such as losing a finger to a wood planer while crafting one of his many works of art, two farm tractor roll-over mishaps during his farming years, falling from ladders while providing cable TV to the Canoe Community resulting in a broken leg and broken back, and most recently overturning his golf cart into the Middle Fork River, as well as many misadventures. If his goal had been to live on this earth forever, it was “so far, so good” as of Monday morning at 10:15; however, “we’re all immortal on this earth until our work is done and God calls us to our heavenly home.”
Mr. Fugate began his Breathitt County School’s teaching career at a one-room school at Jett’s Creek, continued his education receiving his master’s degree and Rank I status from Eastern Kentucky University. He concluded his educational endeavor retiring as guidance counselor at Breathitt High School, but never retired from loving unconditionally and making new friends. Sharing the abundance of garden vegetables grown on the family farm, the patriarch continued the upkeep of the land handed down for 200 years.
Visitation for James R. Fugate is scheduled for Thursday, 5-9 p.m., at New Hope Community Baptist Church with services at 11 a.m. Friday. Burial, with Watts Funeral Home in charge, will follow in the Ned Spicer Cemetery on the family farm at Canoe. In lieu of flowers, contributions to New Hope Community Baptist Church are encouraged.
