James Ricky Barrett, age 58, of Beattyville, KY passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-He was born January 31, 1962, in Irvine, KY and was the son of the late James T. Barrett.-He was also preceded in death by one sister: Mary Christy.-He is survived by his mother: Lucy Barrett of Beattyville, KY.-One son: James Ricky (Sondra) Barrett, Jr of Jackson, KY.-Two sisters: Brenda Crawford and Barbara Shoemaker of Beattyville, KY.-One brother Dean Barrett of Beattyville, KY.-Three grandchildren: Colton Barrett, Santana Gross, and Tyrel Gross.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with L.C. Moore officiating.-Burial in the Barrett Family Cemetery at Beattyville, KY.-Visitation will begin on Monday at 11:00 a.m. until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 and CDC guidelines to be observed.
