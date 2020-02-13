James Ritchie, age 70, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his residence.-He was born December 1, 1949, at South Fork in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Baylis and Millie (Jones) Ritchie.-He was also preceded in death by two sisters: Minnie Ritchie and Geneva Clemons.-Two brothers: J.B. Ritchie and Arlie Ritchie.- He is survived by his wife: Sue (Southwood) Ritchie of Jackson, KY-One daughter: Stephanie Ritchie of Jackson, KY.-One son: James David (Felisha) Ritchie of Jackson, KY.-Three sisters: Vinnie Litteral of Winchester, KY.-Irene Wilson of Campton, KY-Ida Hardin of Berea, KY. Two brothers: Beckham (Hazel) Ritchie of Winchester, KY.-Kelly (Deloris) Ritchie of Jackson, KY.-Two grandchildren: Dylan Hudson and James Ritchie.-Son-in-law: Calvin Hudson.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with James Southwood officiating.-Burial in the Clemons and Ritchie Cemetery at Wilstacy, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-
