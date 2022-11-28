James Thomas Borden, age 58, of Hazard, Kentucky passed away Thursday November 24, 2022 at Hazard ARH in Hazard, Kentucky.
James was born on May 5, 1964 to the late Michael James Borden and Peggy Brown. He was a Retired Truck Driver.
James is survived by Two Daughters; Taressa Borden(Dylan Hurley) of London, Kentucky, Charity Sexton(Kevin Sexton) of Pineville, Kentucky, Two Sons; Jamie Borden of Newberry, South Carolina, Matthew Jackson of Newberry, South Carolina, Two Sisters; Rhonda Dorroh of Newberry, South Carolina, Amy Rodgers of Newberry, South Carolina, Two Brothers; W. Ray Borden of Newberry, South Carolina, Wayne Garland of Newberry, South Carolina, Six Grandchildren; Zan Borden, Londyn Overton, Karson Hurley, Everleigh Overton, Lelia Davis, Kate Sexton, and Special Niece; Brandi Dorroh.
James was preceded in death by his Father; Michael James Borden and Mother; Peggy Brown.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Newberry, South Carolina.
