James Troy Weckerling

James Troy Weckerling, age 27, of Lexington, KY passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Lexington, KY.-He was born July 7, 1992, in Charleston, WVA. He was preceded in death by one brother: Clayton Smith.-He is survived by parents: Lewis Todd and Joyce (Hudson) Weckerling of Lexington, KY.-One brother: Frederick Todd Weckerling (Marrissa Morrison) of Decatur, GA. -One niece: Taylor Smith.-Maternal Aunt and Uncles: Shirley Noble.-Lloyd (Sue) Hudson, Temus (Judy) Hudson and Benny (Dee) Miller.-Paternal Aunts and Uncle: Cindy (Darrell) Eason; Larae Weckerling; and Tony (Cara) Weckerling.-Special Uncle: Jimmy Noble..He is also survived by a host of many cousins and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Oat Marshall officiating.-Burial in the Little Noble Cemetery at Hardshell, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 5:00 PM with additional services at 6:00 PM.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of James Weckerling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you