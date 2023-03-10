James Zehnder, 66, Louisville passed away Tuesday, March 7, at the Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was a member of the Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Ohio Laborers Union for 35 years. He was an avid pool player, a thoroughbred trainer, a UK fan and a great entertainer. He was the son of the late Clarence Anthony and Ressie Sebree Zehnder. He was also preceded in death by brother, Doug Zehnder; sisters, Mary Lea Scott, Catherine Forshee. He is survived by wife, Tracy Zehnder; sons, Brandon and wife, Natasha Zehnder, Josh and wife, Laura Zehnder, Cody Zehnder; daughters, Krystal and husband, Daniel Brindley, Lindsey and husband, Jordan Koch; brothers, Louis and wife, Rena Zehnder, Pete Zehnder; sisters, Ressie Virginia "Jennie" and husband, Doug Macke, Dottie and husband, Tony Spencer; thirteen grandchildren; host of uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces. Visitation, Saturday, March 18, 11:00 and funeral, Saturday, March 18, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Griffith Cemetery at Bethany.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.