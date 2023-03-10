James Zehnder

James Zehnder, 66, Louisville passed away Tuesday, March 7, at the Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville.  He was a member of the Catholic Church.  He was also a member of the Ohio Laborers Union for 35 years.  He was an avid pool player, a thoroughbred trainer, a UK fan and a great entertainer.  He was the son of the late Clarence Anthony and Ressie Sebree Zehnder.  He was also preceded in death by brother, Doug Zehnder; sisters, Mary Lea Scott, Catherine Forshee.  He is survived by wife, Tracy Zehnder; sons, Brandon and wife, Natasha Zehnder, Josh and wife, Laura Zehnder, Cody Zehnder; daughters, Krystal and husband, Daniel Brindley, Lindsey and husband, Jordan Koch; brothers, Louis and wife, Rena Zehnder, Pete Zehnder; sisters, Ressie Virginia "Jennie" and husband, Doug Macke, Dottie and husband, Tony Spencer; thirteen grandchildren; host of uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces.  Visitation, Saturday, March 18, 11:00 and funeral, Saturday, March 18, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel.  Burial in the Griffith Cemetery at Bethany.

Recommended for you