Jamie Lee (Spud) Wagers, age 41, of Campton, KY passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY.-He was born December 10, 1981 in Hazard, KY and was the son of the late Lester Ray and Reva Renee Landrum Wagers. He is survived by son: Jayce Wagers of FL. Brothers: Ritchie Wagers of Winchester, KY and Cody (Tiffany) Wagers of Jackson, KY. Special friends: Tasha Johnson and Chad Sizemore. He is also survived by a host of aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Tommy Miller officiating. Burial in the Lester Wagers Family Cemetery at Hwy 1812 North, Jackson, KY. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am on Thursday until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
