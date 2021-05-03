Janet Combs Neace

Janet Vivian Combs Neace, age 85 of Nancy, Kentucky, formerly of Breathitt County departed this earthly life Thursday April 29, 2021 at her residence in Nancy, Kentucky.
Janet was born on November 21, 1935 to the late Marion and Ida Francis Combs. She was a member of the Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church, Watts, Kentucky and a Former Systems Analyst/Administrative Assistant.
Janet is survived by her husband, Dennis Neace of Nancy, Kentucky two daughters; Brenda Neace (Tim) Dick of Cincinnati, Ohio, Lissa (Mike) Watts of Clarksville, Tennessee, one sister; JoAnn (Bob) Crandall of Dover, Tennessee, six grandchildren; Angie, Denice, Scott, Tina, Jessica, and Emily, sixteen great grandchildren; Shannen, Eric, Terry, Kyra, Chaz, Isabella, Dennis, Kobi, Arlie, Kira, Irish, Zoey, Mila, Elijah, Vivian, and Bram, two great great grandchildren; Abrum, and TeraLynn, and a host of other relatives and many friends.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents Marion and Ida Francis Combs, one son; Terry Wayne, one daughter; Linda Jo, one granddaughter; Tera Sue, one great granddaughter; Terandy, and two brothers; Ora Combs and Everett Combs.
Funeral services will be conducted at Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday May 2, 2021 with Ron Combs officiating. Janet will be laid to rest in the Willie Campbell Cemetery, Watts Kentucky with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the Watts Funeral home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with memory sharing at 7:00 P.M. on Saturday May 1, 2021.
