Jannette Howard

Jannette Barnett Howard, age 62, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at her residence in Jackson, KY.-She was born February 20, 1958, and was the daughter of the late Glenn and Betty Avis Shouse Barnett.- She was preceded in death by her husband: Emmanuel Howard.-Sister: Donna Barnett- Brother: Darrell Barnett.- She is survived by a daughter: LaShanda Combs of Jackson, KY -Son: Stephen Combs of Jackson, KY.-Sisters: Mona Patrick, Peggy Handshoe, Betty Miller Jackie (Norman) Dunn, and Brenda (Danny) Turner of Jackson, KY.-Pat (John) Hayes of MI; Mary (Kerney) Bouchard of Lexington, KY. Brothers: Jim Barnett of Owingsville, KY;-Kenneth (Brenda) Barnett of Jackson, KY.- She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the Shouse Family Cemetery, Town Hill Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

