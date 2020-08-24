Jannette Howard

Jannette Barnett Howard, age 62, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at her residence in Jackson, KY.-She was born February 20, 1958, and was the daughter of the late Glenn and Betty Avis Shouse Barnett.- She was preceded in death by her husband: Emmanuel Howard.-Sister: Donna Barnett- Brother: Darrell Barnett.- She is survived by a daughter: LaShanda Combs of Jackson, KY -Son: Stephen Combs of Jackson, KY.-Sisters: Mona Patrick, Peggy Handshoe, Betty Miller Jackie (Norman) Dunn, and Brenda (Danny) Turner of Jackson, KY.-Pat (John) Hayes of MI; Mary (Kerney) Bouchard of Lexington, KY. Brothers: Jim Barnett of Owingsville, KY;-Kenneth (Brenda) Barnett of Jackson, KY.- She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the Shouse Family Cemetery, Town Hill Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- (Wo)Man on the Street
- (Wo)Man on the Street
- Breathitt’s Covid-19 Cases Surging! Why?
- Breathitt’s Covid-19 Cases Surging! Why?
- The Importance of Masks
- Elementary school staff exposed to COVID; officials say no threat to general public
- UK Neurologist Shares the Science Behind ‘Toxic Stress’
- Stress
- Covid-19 Update from KY River District Health Department
- Breathitt County experiences 'Spike' in its active Covid-19 cases!
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Breaking News, Former Sheriff's Daughter Arrested!
- Breaking Story: #LetUsPlay Marches on Frankfort!
- Breaking News...Traffic stop turns into felony drug charges
- Breaking story: KHSAA confirms September 11 start date!
- Breaking Sports News...Breathitt Finalizes 2020 Football Schedule!
- (Wo)Man on the Street
- Noble's "No True Bill"
- State Audit Blasts Former Sheriff
- The Long Version of Trump’s Postal Service Takeover!
- New Fiscal Court Treasurer a Familiar Face
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.