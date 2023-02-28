Jason Lee Henson, 44, Jackson passed away Monday, February 27, in Richmond, VA.
He was the son of the late Ralph Henson.
He is survived by his mother, Brenda Henson
brother, Brandon Henson
special niece, Lydia Kay Henson
host of uncles, aunts and cousins.
Visitation Friday, March 3, 11:00 AM at the funeral home with a eulogy to begin at 1:00 PM.
Burial in the Williams Cemetery at Noctor.
Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
