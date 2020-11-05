JB Eversole

J.B. Eversole, age 62, of Buckhorn, KY passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born December 25, 1957, in Hyden, KY, and was the son of the late Verden and Ollie Mae Alexander Eversole.- Preceded in death by two sisters: Eva Morris and Ella Mae Bryant.-He was a member of the Rock Bottom Baptist Church and a retired custodian for the Perry County Board of Education.-Survivors include his wife: Vicki Deaton Eversole of Buckhorn, KY.-One daughter: Jennifer (Jack) Gregory of Buckhorn, KY.-One son: Jason (Tammy) Eversole of Buckhorn, KY.-Four sisters: Polly Sandlin of Jackson, KY.-Peggy Weston of Berea, KY; Judy (Fred) Dodd of Richmond, KY.; Sandy (Rodney) Butler of Buckhorn, KY.-One brother: Verden (Joyce) Eversole, Jr. of Buckhorn, KY- Five grandchildren: Mackenzie McIntosh: Caleb Eversole, Matthew Eversole; Sarah Eversole and Abigail Eversole.- Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Simmie Ray Bowling and Mike Riley officiating.-Burial in the Amis Cemetery, River Road, Buckhorn, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 11 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- COVID-19 CLAIMS TWO LIVES LOCALLY
- COVID-19 CLAIMS TWO LIVES LOCALLY
- KRDHD Lee County Free Covid Testing
- KRDHD Covid Update as of October 30th
- COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan unveiled
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Fiscal Court Battle Hits Fever Pitch!
- Breathitt's William Long commits...
- Breathitt loses, stays ranked...Middlesboro comes in at No. 10
- Don't Count Your Chickens...
- House Fire Claims Life, Arson Investigated
- Kanye West’s Road to the White House
- Special Report: Bullying has long-term ramifications
- Chatting with Cris...about the end of a journey
- To Play or Not to Play on November 6…That is the Question
- Becky Curtis Outraged!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.