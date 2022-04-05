JB Gabbard

JB Gabbard, age 71, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his residence in Jackson.-He was born September 2, 1950, in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Virgil and Martha Deaton Gabbard.-He was also preceded in death by his siblings: Fanny Gabbard, Howard Gabbard, Christine Gabbard, Helen Thompson, John Allen Gabbard, Lois Brindley, Charles Edward Gabbard, Offie Marie Gabbard, Kathleen Gabbard, and Nancy Tolson.-He is survived by sons: Jason Gabbard (Elisa) of Jackson, KY and James (Lisa) Gabbard of Seymour, IN.: His sisters: Norma Jean Gross and Anna Caroline Morris of Seymour, IN, Dora Elizabeth Roberts of Monticello, KY, and Evangeline Gabbard Jones of Wellington, KY.- Wilma Jean Gabbard.-Grandchildren: Jacquale Gabbard, Zander Gabbard, Emmett Parker, and Hadleigh Parker: Great-grandchildren Anastasia Warner and Jackson Lee Warner.: Family friends: Ada Campbell and Kim Campbell.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Bobby Hollon officiating.-Burial in the Gilbert Cemetery, Highland Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID, cautionary measures are to be observed.

