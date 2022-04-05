JB Gabbard, age 71, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his residence in Jackson.-He was born September 2, 1950, in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Virgil and Martha Deaton Gabbard.-He was also preceded in death by his siblings: Fanny Gabbard, Howard Gabbard, Christine Gabbard, Helen Thompson, John Allen Gabbard, Lois Brindley, Charles Edward Gabbard, Offie Marie Gabbard, Kathleen Gabbard, and Nancy Tolson.-He is survived by sons: Jason Gabbard (Elisa) of Jackson, KY and James (Lisa) Gabbard of Seymour, IN.: His sisters: Norma Jean Gross and Anna Caroline Morris of Seymour, IN, Dora Elizabeth Roberts of Monticello, KY, and Evangeline Gabbard Jones of Wellington, KY.- Wilma Jean Gabbard.-Grandchildren: Jacquale Gabbard, Zander Gabbard, Emmett Parker, and Hadleigh Parker: Great-grandchildren Anastasia Warner and Jackson Lee Warner.: Family friends: Ada Campbell and Kim Campbell.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Bobby Hollon officiating.-Burial in the Gilbert Cemetery, Highland Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID, cautionary measures are to be observed.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.