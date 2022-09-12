J C Combs, age 77, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY.-He was born August 13, 1945, at Haddix, KY, and was the son of the late Willie and Fannie Hensley Combs.-Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: Hargis Combs, Warren Combs, Amos Combs, and Reed Combs and sisters: Mary Nell Combs and Lucinda Gross.-He is survived by his wife: Anna Lee Miller Combs of Jackson, KY.-Son: Warren (Holly) Combs of Jackson, KY; Sisters: Iva Faye Fraley and Barbara (Olie) McIntosh of Haddix, KY.- Brothers: Willie Combs (Martha) of TN; Lewis Gene Combs and John (Joyce) Combs of Saldee, KY.- One grandchlld.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the Haddix Cemetery, INC at Haddix, KY.-Visitation will be Monday from 6:00-8:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
